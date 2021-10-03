Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.10 Million

Analysts expect that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will announce $34.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.80 million and the lowest is $32.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $108.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $109.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $192.76 million, with estimates ranging from $177.07 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROVR opened at $13.50 on Friday. Rover Group has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.