Ruler Protocol Market Cap Tops $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00104912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00143515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,806.83 or 0.99783608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.67 or 0.07071113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.