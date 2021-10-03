RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

RMBL stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. RumbleON has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $566.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.90.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $168.35 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter worth $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter worth $233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter worth $280,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

