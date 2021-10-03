RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.
RMBL stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. RumbleON has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $566.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.90.
In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter worth $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter worth $233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter worth $280,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RumbleON
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
