Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.08.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $79.24 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. The company had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 638.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.