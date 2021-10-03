Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Down 42.6% in September

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,200 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 599,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.48.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $117.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.83. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $79.24 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Analysts expect that Ryanair will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180,625 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

