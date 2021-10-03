SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $375,006.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00006292 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $375,006.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00104912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00143515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,806.83 or 0.99783608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.67 or 0.07071113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,341,069 coins and its circulating supply is 866,904 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

