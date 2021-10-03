Safe Haven (SHA) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and $631,936.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.12 or 0.00707621 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

