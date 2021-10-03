SAFE2 (SAFE2) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00065300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00101986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00140241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,712.60 or 1.00032212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.69 or 0.07094106 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

