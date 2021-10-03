SafeInsure 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $297.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $142,610.85 and $297.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00021824 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 563% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002241 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,549,928 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

