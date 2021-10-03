Sakura Bloom 24-Hour Volume Reaches $85,688.00 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $2.47 million and $85,688.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

