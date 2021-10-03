Saltoro Capital LP Buys New Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. UMH Properties makes up approximately 1.0% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of UMH Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 273,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 134 shares of company stock valued at $2,990. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.