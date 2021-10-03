Saltoro Capital LP Buys Shares of 110,500 Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Vintage Wine Estates comprises approximately 0.5% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Saltoro Capital LP owned 0.31% of Vintage Wine Estates at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $121,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $535,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $161,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $7,649,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $75,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VWE traded down 0.19 on Friday, hitting 10.02. 302,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,461. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 8.88 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VWE. began coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.

Vintage Wine Estates Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

