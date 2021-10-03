Saltoro Capital LP Buys Shares of 110,500 Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Vintage Wine Estates comprises approximately 0.5% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Saltoro Capital LP owned 0.31% of Vintage Wine Estates at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $121,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $535,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $161,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $7,649,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $75,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ VWE traded down 0.19 on Friday, hitting 10.02. 302,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,461. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 8.88 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.21.
Vintage Wine Estates Profile
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
