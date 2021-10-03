Saltoro Capital LP Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises approximately 0.5% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 377,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 51,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 293.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $32.17. 3,302,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,216. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,928,301 shares of company stock worth $730,231,166 over the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

