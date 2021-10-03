Saltoro Capital LP Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Riley Exploration Permian makes up 0.6% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.28% of Riley Exploration Permian as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REPX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate purchased 41,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 110,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,267 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

