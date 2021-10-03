Saltoro Capital LP Purchases New Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Saltoro Capital LP owned 0.08% of iStar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iStar in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iStar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iStar in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 599,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is -57.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

