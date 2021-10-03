Saltoro Capital LP Purchases New Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Ovintiv makes up about 0.8% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 122.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,092,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,137. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

