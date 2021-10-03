Saltoro Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. 1,754,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,402. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

