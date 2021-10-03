Saltoro Capital LP Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. 1,915,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

