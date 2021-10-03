Saltoro Capital LP Takes Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,000. The Buckle accounts for 3.0% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.30% of The Buckle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Buckle by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in The Buckle in the second quarter worth $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Buckle by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Buckle by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Buckle in the second quarter worth $588,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Shares of BKE stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $40.51. 494,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,107. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $50.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,806,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,093 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,915 in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.