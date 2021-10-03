Santiment Network Token (SAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $303,094.00

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Santiment Network Token has a total market cap of $13.48 million and approximately $303,094.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,415.66 or 0.44906193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00057139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00265345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00118331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

Santiment Network Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

