Scala Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $2.85 million and $3,812.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00065800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00102433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00140878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,767.34 or 0.99978068 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.91 or 0.07130729 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

