Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Update

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.1 days.

Shares of STGPF stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Scentre Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scentre Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

