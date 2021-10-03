Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of SMIT opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. Schmitt Industries has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 102.86% and a negative return on equity of 102.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 109.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.22% of Schmitt Industries worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

