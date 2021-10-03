Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 352.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 27.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 84.6% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

Linde stock opened at $297.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

