Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 169,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,959,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $10,720,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $9,285,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $95.48 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75.

