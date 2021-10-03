Scry.info Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $17,004.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.99 or 0.08940691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00292800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00115950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

