Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE SRL opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Scully Royalty by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Scully Royalty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scully Royalty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its stake in Scully Royalty by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

