Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Seagen worth $25,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Seagen by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 4.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of SGEN opened at $173.21 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.53.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.