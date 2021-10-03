Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,917 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.46% of Seagen worth $132,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $4,429,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $173.21 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.53.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

