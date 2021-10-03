Secret Price Tops $2.92 on Top Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Secret has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00006110 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $203.24 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00362987 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000813 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.28 or 0.00887041 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.