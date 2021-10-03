SEEN Price Hits $3.65 on Exchanges (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00007615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,926.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,761.53 or 0.45342654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00118361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00226653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

