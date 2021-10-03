Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 6,871 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,697 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,707,000 after buying an additional 873,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,682,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,218,000 after buying an additional 511,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,525,000 after buying an additional 323,570 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

