Selfkey Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.20 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $38.12 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.95 or 0.08876809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00288594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00114856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,779,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

