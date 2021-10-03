Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,233,000 after purchasing an additional 255,696 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

SRE stock opened at $125.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

