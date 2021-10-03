Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.02. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of SRTS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 62,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

