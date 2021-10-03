Sentinel 1-Day Volume Tops $854,970.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $191.55 million and approximately $854,970.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,590,872,846 coins and its circulating supply is 5,012,619,594 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.