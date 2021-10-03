Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Tops $0.20

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $92.22 million and $18.61 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056072 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00029036 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006726 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.