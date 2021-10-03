SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,834 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of argenx worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in argenx by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $302.88 on Friday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $244.98 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.07.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

