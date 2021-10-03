SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 38,510 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 51.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 16.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $223,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 255.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 30.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $193.73 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $199.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.58.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.81.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

