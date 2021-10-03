SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $335.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

