SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 298.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 52,143 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 99.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 456,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 227,583 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,214,000 after purchasing an additional 305,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 250.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

