SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,248 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRE opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

DRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

