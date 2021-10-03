SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,277,000 after purchasing an additional 157,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE WMS opened at $110.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

