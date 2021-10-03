SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 107.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,890 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,145,000 after buying an additional 73,123 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

ARWR opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

