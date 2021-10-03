SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 423.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 91,377 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,791,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.56. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

