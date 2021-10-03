SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2,350.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 211,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.42% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,467,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

