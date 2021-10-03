SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 17.39% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANEW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 558.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,253,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 195.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 99,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

ANEW opened at $44.89 on Friday. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07.

