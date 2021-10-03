SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 17,305 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

