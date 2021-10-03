SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 23,460 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $272.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.81. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.58.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

