SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,784 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 54,511 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,765 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $121.72 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

